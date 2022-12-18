Manchester United could reportedly rival Liverpool and Manchester City in the race for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The England international is one of the most exciting young players in the world right now, and it looks difficult for Man Utd to compete with Europe’s elite for his signature due to their current struggles.

The Red Devils might not even be in the Champions League next season, let alone being one of the main contenders to win the trophy, but it seems Erik ten Hag is keen for his club to join the race for Bellingham, according to the Times.

The report suggests Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong will be another top target for the club, but it’s suggested that Ten Hag has been wowed by Bellingham’s performances for England at the World Cup.

The report states that Ten Hag doesn’t even think we saw the very best of Bellingham’s potential in Qatar, so it would be interesting to see how he’d have tried to fit him in at United.

The Times state that Liverpool and City are among the favourites to sign the 19-year-old, and that shouldn’t be too surprising after their achievements in recent years.

Bellingham could be ideal to give LFC a long-term successor to Jordan Henderson, while City have Ilkay Gundogan nearing the end of his contract, so could do with a replacement coming in soon.