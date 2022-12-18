Leeds United have reportedly continued to discuss a potential transfer move for PSV forward Cody Gakpo since coming close to landing him during the summer.

However, it no longer looks like Leeds are in a particularly strong position to sign the Netherlands international, with the Daily Mirror stating that the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle can now probably be considered ahead in the running.

Leeds were very close to signing Gakpo in the summer, with the Mirror noting that they had a private jet ready for the player, only for things to stall late on.

What a signing this could’ve been for Leeds, who are now surely no longer able to attract a player of this calibre, with the 23-year-old’s stock only continuing to rise in recent months.

Leeds lost Raphinha in the summer so could do with landing another top attacking talent, but their chance with Gakpo has surely gone.

It will no doubt be frustrating for LUFC fans to watch Gakpo if he ends up joining one of their rivals and enjoying success in the Premier League.