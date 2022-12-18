Leeds set for January nightmare as young defender wants Elland Road exit

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds Live journalist Beren Cross believes Jesse Marsch is facing a bit of a January headache due to Cody Drameh’s desire to leave the club.

Drameh, 21, has been one of the Whites’ most highly-rated youth prospects, however, struggling to convince his manager he is worthy of a spot in the team’s first team, the young right-back has made just seven senior appearances.

Consequently, and with his deal up in 18 months’ time, the upcoming January transfer window could present the 21-year-old with an opportunity to leave in search of first-team football, and that is what Cross expects to happen.

MORE: FA confirm Gareth Southgate will stay on as England manager until 2024 European Championships

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham to announce first January signing today
Liverpool interested in signing USA star after impressive World Cup
Financial trouble has given Leeds golden ticket to sign World Cup star

Taking to Twitter recently, the Leeds journalist admitted that Marsch is facing a ‘dilemma’ regarding Drameh and that the club could lose him in the coming weeks.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More Stories Cody Drameh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.