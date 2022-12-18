Leeds Live journalist Beren Cross believes Jesse Marsch is facing a bit of a January headache due to Cody Drameh’s desire to leave the club.

Drameh, 21, has been one of the Whites’ most highly-rated youth prospects, however, struggling to convince his manager he is worthy of a spot in the team’s first team, the young right-back has made just seven senior appearances.

Consequently, and with his deal up in 18 months’ time, the upcoming January transfer window could present the 21-year-old with an opportunity to leave in search of first-team football, and that is what Cross expects to happen.

MORE: FA confirm Gareth Southgate will stay on as England manager until 2024 European Championships

Taking to Twitter recently, the Leeds journalist admitted that Marsch is facing a ‘dilemma’ regarding Drameh and that the club could lose him in the coming weeks.

The undesirable Drameh dilemma added another chapter last night. January looms and that looks a nightmare to solve for Leeds at right-back. A Klich dichotomy, a new formation, the Adams absence rationale and those injuries.#lufc https://t.co/qsiNHUKMJd — Beren Cross (@BerenCross) December 17, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js