‘He is a bigger name than Raphinha’ – O’Rourke names star Leeds are trying to sign on January 1st

Leeds United are being linked with a potential transfer deal for Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha.

It remains to be seen if LUFC can get the deal done, but Pete O’Rourke has commented that it would be some statement if they could beat the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United to this signing.

O’Rourke told GiveMeSport: “He is probably a more recognised name than Raphinha was before he came to Leeds.

“Raphinha wasn’t in the Brazil squad before he came to Leeds and he then broke into the international set-up while he was at Leeds. He was a bit unknown when he came to Leeds from France, but I think Matheus Cunha has obviously got a bigger reputation than Raphinha had at that time.

“He’s played for Brazil and he was a big-money signing when he joined Atletico Madrid as well.”