Lionel Messi sets sensational record after scoring in the World Cup final

Lionel Messi has set a sensational record after scoring for Argentina in the World Cup final.

Argentina took the lead against France through a Messi penalty. Shortly after, Angel Di Maria finished off a fantastic Argentina move, doubling their lead against France.

Messi has had a sensational tournament so far and there won’t be many football fans without him in their team of the tournament selections, and he’s now set a record following his first-half penalty.

Messi has become the first-ever player to score in the group stage, round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final in a single edition of the World Cup.

— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 18, 2022

At the age of 35, Messi is showing no signs of slowing down. He’s consistently producing world-class performances at the highest level and that’s been proven by his World Cup performance at an age where he should be declining in ability.

It’s an incredible achievement for Messi and it’s difficult for the doubters to have a bad word to say about him after this World Cup. One of the greatest of all time producing a string of performances to match.