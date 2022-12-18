Liverpool and Tottenham reportedly look set to be among the transfer suitors for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat this January after his superb form for Morocco at the World Cup.

Amrabat stood out for Morocco as they made it to the semi-finals of the competition for the first time, and it’s clear he could do a job for top clubs in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old could answer an important problem for Liverpool in particular, with Team Talk reporting that Jurgen Klopp has a number of midfield targets in mind, but not many who are actually likely to be available in the middle of the season.

Amrabat could be one who has a chance of moving this January, though, according to the report, so it will be interesting to see if Liverpool or Spurs can take advantage.

Both clubs could do with making changes in order to improve on inconsistent starts, with LFC currently not even looking guaranteed a top four finish, while Tottenham’s place in the Champions League spots is not looking that secure.