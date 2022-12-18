Liverpool increasingly confident of beating Man City, Man Utd & Real Madrid to £100m transfer

Liverpool are reportedly growing increasingly confident that they will see off their rivals to win the race for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The England international is one of the most exciting young talents in world football right now, and it seems Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been pushing hard for the Reds board to deliver this potential £100million signing, according to the Daily Mirror.

Their report adds that Liverpool now seem to be increasingly confident that they will get Bellingham ahead of their rivals like Manchester City and Manchester United, while Real Madrid’s finances also seem to put them out of the running.

The Spanish giants have just spent £60m on signing Brazilian wonderkid Endrick, while they are also renovating their stadium, so it’s hard to see them getting the funds they need to secure a long-term replacement for legendary duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in midfield.

City would also do well to land Bellingham to revamp their midfield, as Ilkay Gundogan will be out of contract at the end of the season. One imagines Pep Guardiola would also have loved to see Bellingham linking up with old Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland again.

United could do with rebuilding in midfield, with Bellingham a clear upgrade on the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred, though their current struggles surely always meant Liverpool would be seen as a more tempting destination.

The Mirror also suggest that Bellingham’s friendship with England colleague Jordan Henderson could be key to convincing him to move to Anfield.