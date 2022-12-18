Liverpool are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie in January after an impressive World Cup.

McKennie played a pivotal role in helping the USA get out of a difficult World Cup group stage. Alongside Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams, McKennie helped the USA outperform England’s midfield in a 0-0 draw, with clubs undoubtedly having their heads turned at his displays.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are considering a move for McKennie, potentially discussing a loan deal for the Juventus midfielder.

The report claims that Liverpool are looking to bolster their midfield options during the January transfer window, after the loan move for Arthur Melo in the summer turned out to be a bit of a failure.

With the likes of James Milner and Jordan Henderson now into their thirties, signing a midfielder with a long future ahead of him would be a smart move for Liverpool.

At 24, McKennie is yet to reach his prime and could act as a replacement for Milner and Naby Keita, who are both out of contract at the end of the season.