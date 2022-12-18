Liverpool target set to cost €60 million after World Cup heroics

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has been linked with a number of clubs in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been outstanding for Morocco in the World Cup and his performances have caught the attention of the top Premier League clubs.

Apparently, Liverpool are keen on securing his services in the coming months, but they will have to pay a premium in order to sign the player.

The Italian club have now set the asking price for their prized asset and any club looking to sign the Moroccan international will have to pay €60 million as per Fichajes.

It is a steep price to pay for the 26-year-old and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to break the bank for Amrabat. He has been one of the best players in the World Cup and he helped Morocco reach the semifinals of the competition.

Amrabat would be a solid addition to most Premier League clubs. However, he has a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2024 and it is highly unlikely that any club would be willing to pay €60 million for him. Fiorentina will have to scale down their demands in order for any move to go through.

The player is likely to be tempted to move to the Premier League in the coming windows. It would be a major step up in his career and he would have the opportunity to showcase his ability at a higher level.

It will be interesting to see how the situation evolves over the next few weeks.