Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer.

According to a report from Relevo, the 25-year-old AC Milan midfielder could be on his way out of the club in the coming months.

There have been talks regarding a potential contract extension, but AC Milan have not been able to secure an agreement with the player so far.

Liverpool will look to sign the 25-year-old Algerian international and they are set to meet with the player’s representatives in the coming weeks in order to explain their project in detail.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly looking to sign two to three midfielders in the upcoming windows and he has identified Bennacer as a target.

The 25-year-old has done well for AC Milan since joining the club, and he has developed into a key player for them. If the player refuses to sign an extension with them, it would make sense for the Italian outfit to cash in on him at the end of the season.

They will not want to lose the player on a free transfer at the end of next season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements with most of their key players struggling with injuries and a dip in form.

They have been linked with players like Jude Bellingham, Enzo Fernandez and Sofyan Amrabat as well.

It will be interesting to see if they can secure the signing of Bennacer and then go on to improve their midfield further with a few marquee signings.