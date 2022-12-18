Man United prepared to make 25-year-old highest earner

Man United are reportedly prepared to make Marcus Rashford the club’s highest-paid player if he commits to a new contract.

That’s according to a recent report by the Daily Star, who claims the England international could find himself earning more than goalkeeper David De Gea, if he agrees to pen a new deal.

Rashford, 25, will be out of contract in 18 months’ time and following a decent spell of good form, it is believed the Red Devils have decided to stick with their academy graduate.

However, after already turning down a deal worth a whopping £300,000 per week, United are yet to give up and are preparing a revised offer worth £400,000 per week. This figure, if agreed, would surpass De Gea’s weekly wage, which is thought to be around £375,000 per week (Spotrac).

Rashford has frequently flirted with the prospect of leaving Old Trafford with Spurs and PSG (Sky Sports) just two clubs the 25-year-old has held talks with in the past.

Clearly wanted by the Red Devils’ hierarchy, Rashford’s motivations may not just be financial gain, the winger, who has hardly been a nailed-on starter for Erik Ten Hag, could value regular playing time more, and should that be something that is not guaranteed, fans may be forced to bid farewell to their academy graduate in the coming windows.