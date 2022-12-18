Chelsea have reportedly had an approach for Alejandro Garnacho turned down.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Simon Phillips, who has claimed the Blues have tried to sign United’s young star but have come up short in their efforts with the player preferring a new deal at Old Trafford, or a move abroad.

Garnacho, 18, has been a standout breakthrough star for the Red Devils.

Introduced recently to first-team action, the young Argentine has already played an important role with one of his most notable displays coming against Fulham just before the Premier League paused for the winter World Cup in Qatar.

The talented teenager, who came off the bench at Craven Cottage, netted a brilliant last-minute winner, ensuring the Red Devils would remain in title contention ahead of the league’s restart on 26 December.

Quickly becoming a fan favourite, fans will be starting to feel concerned over the 18-year-old’s contract and the fact it expires in just six months’ time. However, these latest reports will serve as good news to United fans, who will be keeping everything crossed that their club can convince the former Atletico Madrid academy star to commit his long-term future to the 20-time league winners.