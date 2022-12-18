The Man United reporter Samuel Luckhurst claimed on Sunday that West Ham is interested in bringing the former Crystal Palace player back to London.

It is reported that Man UTD are willing to negotiate a deal with the Hammers for January transfer window.

“West Ham United are interested in signing Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka on loan in the January transfer window…” Luckhurst reports.

“United informed Wan-Bissaka he was free to leave before the end of last season and there was reputed interest from West Ham in the summer.

“West Ham have a close relationship with Wan-Bissaka’s representatives Unique Sports Management, which oversaw Maxwel Cornet’s transfer from Burnley in the summer. Michail Antonio and Aaron Cresswell are also both represented by the same agency.”

The 25-year-old has lost his place in rotation as Erik ten Hag prefers Diogo Dalot at the right-back position.