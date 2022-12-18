Manchester United have already held talks over a potential transfer deal for Benfica wonderkid Cher Ndour.

The highly-rated 18-year-old looks a terrific prospect after impressing for Benfica’s B team, as well as at youth level for Italy Under-15s, Under-16s, and Under-18s.

Ndour is now attracting strong interest from Manchester United, with some early negotiations already taking place and with a deal possibly set to be agreed this winter, according to a report from Todo Fichajes.

Man Utd would do well to snap up this top prospect and continue to build a promising team for the future under Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch tactician brought in top young players like Antony and Tyrell Malacia this summer, while Alejandro Garnacho looks like another prospect coming through at Old Trafford.

Ndour looks like he could also be worth investing in, as he could make an impact in Ten Hag’s first-team in the next couple of years.

The teenager’s contract is due to expire soon and it seems he’s assessing his options, according to Todo Fichajes, who add that MUFC now look to be in a strong position to lure him away from his current club.