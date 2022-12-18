Manchester United in talks to land experienced Bundesliga ace

Manchester United are looking to improve their goalkeeping department and they have identified the Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer as a potential target.

According to an exclusive report from TeamTalk, talks are underway with the 34-year-old goalkeeper regarding a potential move.

Sommer will be out of contract at the end of the season and Manchester United could look to snap him up on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old has been exceptional for Borussia Mönchengladbach over the last few seasons and he could prove to be a quality addition to the Manchester United side.

Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford ever since the arrival of Erik ten Hag.

The 32-year-old is not suited to the Dutch manager’s passing style of football, and Ten Hag is hoping to bring in someone who is more comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Sommer is an impressive passer from the back, and he’s an excellent shot-stopper as well.

Signing him on a free transfer could prove to be a major bargain for the Red Devils, and it remains to be seen whether they can secure a pre-contract agreement with the player next month.

Sommer will be able to secure an agreement with foreign clubs when the transfer window opens in January.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League and Manchester United is likely to be a tempting proposition for the experienced goalkeeper, and he could look to take up an exciting new challenge at this stage of his career.