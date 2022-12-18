Revealed: Newcastle set to be cleared to sign World Cup star for just £12m this January

Newcastle United transfer target Marcus Thuram reportedly looks set to be allowed to leave his current club Borussia Monchengladbach for just £12million this January.

The France international is preparing for today’s World Cup final against Argentina, but after that it looks like he’ll possibly be on the move for a very reasonable price.

Newcastle have been linked with Thuram in recent times and now Bild claim his asking price has been slashed to just £12m – well within Newcastle’s reach.

The likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Napoli have also been linked with Thuram, so it remains to be seen if Newcastle can remain in a strong position to bring the 25-year-old to St James’ Park.

