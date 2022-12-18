‘Can see him at Newcastle’ – pundit thinks Man United star wants to join Magpies

Danny Murphy has commented on the future of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, saying he could see him joining Newcastle.

The England international has just had a fine World Cup with his country, though his future at Man Utd remains in doubt after losing his place this season.

It seems unlikely Maguire will manage to work his way back into Erik ten Hag’s plans, and Murphy has suggested Newcastle as a possible destination.

“Written off by most people, he was outstanding for his country, which says plenty about his strength of character. It has to be admired,” the pundit said.

“The big question is whether his face fits with United manager Erik ten Hag and we’ll find out the answer soon. The United team is more efficient with Casemiro protecting the back four and Maguire will benefit. But if he does well and is still replaced once Varane and Martinez are available, the writing will be on the wall.

“I don’t think the United captain will want to hang around Old Trafford beyond the summer as a bit-part player and there won’t be any shortage of interest if he’s allowed to leave.

“I can see him at Newcastle United, for example, where Eddie Howe will appreciate his strength and leadership.”