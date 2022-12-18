From Spain: £126k-a-week Belgium forward could now be open to joining Newcastle

Newcastle United may have just been handed a significant transfer boost as it seems Yannick Carrasco is ready to move to St James’ Park.

The Belgium international’s future at Atletico Madrid looks to be in serious doubt and it seems his next move could be in the Premier League.

Reports from Spain now claim Newcastle remain keen on doing a deal for Carrasco, who has been a fine player in La Liga for a number of years.

The 29-year-old has been linked with Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United in the past, but those moves never worked out.

Newcastle now look to have a major opportunity to get this signing done in January.

