“Such an aggressive player” – Jermaine Jenas cynical over Spurs star’s defending

The 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France has had a bit of everything.

The two nations, after 90 minutes of play, could not be separated and were forced into extra time.

A successfully converted first-half penalty kick by Lionel Messi fired Argentina into an early lead before Angel Di Maria, who was exceptionally before being subbed off, finished off a superb counter-attack.

Trailing two-nil for the majority of the contest, it wasn’t until France’s Kylian Mbappe netted a quick-fire double with just over 10 minutes to go that Les Bleus came to life.

Mbappe’s first, like Messi’s, came from 12 yards but his second was a thing of beauty. Latching onto a floated pass, the Paris Saint-Germain superstar unleashed a pinpoint volley, beating Emi Martinez and firing his country back on level terms.

Following the scoreline at 2-2 after 90 minutes, extra time commenced and it didn’t take long for the South Americans to continue their physical style of play, and Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero epitomised that with a crunching tackle on Mbappe.

Just minutes into extra time’s first half, the Argentine centre-back was spotted going flying into Mbappe, stopping the Frenchman from turning and facing the goal.

Speaking live while on commentary duties for BBC, former player-turned-pundit Jermaine Jenas analysed Romero’s challenge and dubbed the 24-year-old as an ‘aggressive player’.

“Such an aggressive player Romero is,” Jenas said live on BBC Sport (approx 17:10 UK time).

“It’s almost like he’s wanting to win the ball and leave a bit on you every time he challenges.” 

