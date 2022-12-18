Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge.

According to journalist Dean Jones from Give Me Sport, Liverpool are definitely interested in signing the 24-year-old Championship midfielder and they have been keeping tabs on the Norwegian defensive midfielder for a while now.

Jones added that Liverpool were very keen on signing the 24-year-old in the past, but the player had picked up a serious injury at the time and the move never materialised.

Jones told GiveMeSport: “There’s definitely interest here and there’s been an interest for a long, long time. Liverpool have looked at this in the past but he got a pretty serious injury and that was around the time when they probably had the most interest in him.”

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to make a move when the transfer window opens next month.

The midfield has been a major weakness for Liverpool this season with key players suffering from persistent injury problems and the loss of form.

On the other hand, Berge has done quite well for Sheffield United in the Championship, and he could be a useful option for Jurgen Klopp during the second half of the season.

The midfielder has a contract with the Championship outfit until the summer of 2024, and the opportunity to move to Liverpool will be a tempting proposition for him.

Not only would the player get to experience European football with Liverpool, but he would also work under one of the best managers in the world.

The German manager could bring out the best in Berge and help him fulfil his potential.

It remains to be seen whether Sheffield United are prepared to sanction the departure of a key player midway through the season as it could weaken their squad severely.