Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on the Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro.

According to a report from O Jogo (h/t SportWitness), the 23-year-old right-back is on Tottenham’s radar and the Londoners are gathering information regarding the player before making a move for him.

Spurs have reportedly been in touch with his former club Manchester City to find out more about the defender.

Porro has done well since his move to Sporting Lisbon and he has a goal and nine assists to his name across all competitions for the Portuguese club. The player is rated quite highly across Europe and he could prove to be a solid signing for Antonio Conte’s side.

Spurs are in desperate need of reinforcements at the back and Conte will be hoping to bring in a quality full-back soon. His system is heavily dependent on quality wing-backs and Porro would be an exciting addition. The 23-year-old could be an upgrade on Tottenham’s current options.

The likes of Emerson Royal, Matt Doherty, and Djed Spence have not been able to convince Conte so far.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham comes forward with a concrete offer for the Sporting defender in the coming months. A summer move seems more likely and Sporting are reportedly open to negotiations.

Porro has a €45 million release clause in his contract and Spurs will hope to sign him for a more reasonable amount.

The youngster is a player with immense potential and Conte could help him develop into a top class player in the future.