PSV manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has dropped a strong hint that Cody Gakpo could be set for a January transfer away from the club amid links with Manchester United.

The Netherlands international has been linked with Man Utd by the Telegraph in recent times and looks like he’d be perfect for the Red Devils’ needs right now after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

It’s not been the best start to the season for United, with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Anthony Martial not being particularly consistent so far, so there’s surely room for a talent like Gakpo to come in.

The 23-year-old has been a joy to watch and it makes sense that he’s likely to get himself a big move in the near future.

Luckily for United, it sounds like Van Nistelrooy is not likely to block a departure for Gakpo if it comes this January, with the PSV boss sounding resigned to losing his star player.

“If I have the choice, I prefer the summer, but it can also be now,” Van Nistelrooy told Voetbal International, as translated by Goal. “You just know there comes a time when you can’t say no.”