(Video) Argentina lift 2022 World Cup after beating France on penalties

Posted by

Argentina won the 2022 World Cup after beating France on penalties.

The tournament’s blockbuster finale saw the South Americans and Didier Deschamps’ Les Bleus go head-to-head for a chance to be crowned world champions.

Coming out on top was Lionel Messi’s Argentina, who, after a six-goal thriller over 120 minutes, got the better of their European rivals from 12 yards.

MORE: Chelsea have approach for Man United star rejected

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Lionel Messi shares emotional moment with Sergio Aguero after winning the World Cup
(Video) Gonzalo Montiel scores Argentina’s winning penalty vs France
(Video) France score dramatic 118 minute equaliser as penalties loom in World Cup final

The dramatic penalty shootout saw Argentina win 4-2 after Aurelien Tchouameni and Kingsley Coman both missed their spot kicks.

Following the enthralling finale, Argentina, now crowned winners, have lifted what is their third World Cup trophy.

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.