(Video) Argentina lift 2022 World Cup after beating France on penalties

Argentina won the 2022 World Cup after beating France on penalties.
The tournament’s blockbuster finale saw the South Americans and Didier Deschamps’ Les Bleus go head-to-head for a chance to be crowned world champions.
Coming out on top was Lionel Messi’s Argentina, who, after a six-goal thriller over 120 minutes, got the better of their European rivals from 12 yards.
The dramatic penalty shootout saw Argentina win 4-2 after Aurelien Tchouameni and Kingsley Coman both missed their spot kicks.
Following the enthralling finale, Argentina, now crowned winners, have lifted what is their third World Cup trophy.
?? That’s the lot!! ??
1??1?? league titles
7?? time Ballon d’Or winner
4?? Champions league trophies
1?? ????? ???#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/wWnm4pK0LC
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 18, 2022