(Video) Arteta addresses latest Arsenal injury concern and confirms “it’s not good news”

Mikel Arteta has addressed Arsenal’s latest injury concern regarding Reiss Nelson and can confirm that it’s “not good news”.

Nelson picked up an injury as Arsenal faced Juventus in preparation for the return of the Premier League. With Gabriel Jesus already out injured, Arsenal can’t afford to lose any more players through injury, and Arteta has addressed Nelson’s injury concern and confirmed whether this changes their January plans.

"He felt something straight away" ? Arteta provides an update on Reiss Nelson's injury ? pic.twitter.com/AiiW4v3xwg — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) December 18, 2022

It’s not ideal for Arsenal, with Nelson comfortable playing on either wing and a useful rotational option, but the youngster isn’t exactly a guaranteed starter in Arteta’s side.