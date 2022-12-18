(Video) Arteta addresses latest Arsenal injury concern and confirms “it’s not good news”

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Mikel Arteta has addressed Arsenal’s latest injury concern regarding Reiss Nelson and can confirm that it’s “not good news”. 

Nelson picked up an injury as Arsenal faced Juventus in preparation for the return of the Premier League. With Gabriel Jesus already out injured, Arsenal can’t afford to lose any more players through injury, and Arteta has addressed Nelson’s injury concern and confirmed whether this changes their January plans.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds set for January nightmare as young star wants Elland Road exit
“Disaster” – Arsenal warned against signing who’d mean a total change of playing style
Chelsea and Liverpool interested in Brighton star but a January move won’t be easy

It’s not ideal for Arsenal, with Nelson comfortable playing on either wing and a useful rotational option, but the youngster isn’t exactly a guaranteed starter in Arteta’s side.

More Stories Reiss Nelson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.