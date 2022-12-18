(Video) Di Maria finishes off sublime move to double Argentina’s lead vs France

Argentina have one hand on the 2022 World Cup trophy.

The South Americans, who are taking on France in the prestigious tournament’s final, have been superb during the match’s first 35 minutes.

An opening goal from Lionel Messi fired the South Americans into a well-deserved lead with Angel Di Maria doubling his country’s advantage after putting the finishing touches on a sensational team move.

Check out the moment Di Maria beat Hugo Lloris after 35 minutes below.