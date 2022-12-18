Emiliano Martinez pulled off an interesting move with his Golden Glove trophy after winning the World Cup.

Martinez was awarded the golden glove award after his World Cup heroics helped Argentina lift the trophy.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper was doing everything possible to get in the minds of the French attackers during the penalty shootout, and his antics after being awarded the golden glove some up his personality.

Pictures above from BBC.

“Don’t do that Emi,” you hear Gary Lineker say, as he pulls off an interesting move following his achievement.