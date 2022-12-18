(Video) Gonzalo Montiel scores Argentina’s winning penalty vs France

Posted by

Argentina have won the 2022 World Cup.

The South American nation, who were matched against France in Sunday’s blockbuster finale, overcame their European rivals with Lionel Messi once again playing a key role.

The game itself was an enthralling encounter with six goals evenly shared over 120 minutes of play.

MORE: Chelsea have approach for Man United star rejected

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) France score dramatic 118 minute equaliser as penalties loom in World Cup final
(Video) Lionel Messi scores dramatic extra-time goal to put one hand on the World Cup trophy
“Such an aggressive player” – Jermaine Jenas cynical over Spurs star’s defending

Kylian Mbappe netted a hat trick but the Paris Saint-Germain superstar’s individual efforts were not enough to get his country over the finishing line.

Following a dramatic penalty shootout, Argentina ran out 4-2 winners with successful spot kicks converted by Messi, Paulo Dybala, Leandro Paredes and Gonzalo Montiel.

Although France’s Randal Kolo Muani and Mbappe scored their penalties, Aurelien Tchouameni and Kingsley Coman missed theirs which meant Montiel was tasked with winning it for Argentina, and he did not disappoint.

Pictures courtesy of FOX Sports.

More Stories Gonzalo Montiel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.