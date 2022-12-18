(Video) Gonzalo Montiel scores Argentina’s winning penalty vs France

Argentina have won the 2022 World Cup.

The South American nation, who were matched against France in Sunday’s blockbuster finale, overcame their European rivals with Lionel Messi once again playing a key role.

The game itself was an enthralling encounter with six goals evenly shared over 120 minutes of play.

MORE: Chelsea have approach for Man United star rejected

Kylian Mbappe netted a hat trick but the Paris Saint-Germain superstar’s individual efforts were not enough to get his country over the finishing line.

Following a dramatic penalty shootout, Argentina ran out 4-2 winners with successful spot kicks converted by Messi, Paulo Dybala, Leandro Paredes and Gonzalo Montiel.

Although France’s Randal Kolo Muani and Mbappe scored their penalties, Aurelien Tchouameni and Kingsley Coman missed theirs which meant Montiel was tasked with winning it for Argentina, and he did not disappoint.

Pictures courtesy of FOX Sports.