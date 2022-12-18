(Video) Kylian Mbappe pulls one back for France vs Argentina

Kylian Mbappe has scored a penalty with just over 10 minutes to go against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar has been virtually non-existent in Sunday’s blockbuster finale.

First-half goals from Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria fired the South Americans to a well-deserved two-nil lead and put them within touching distance of lifting the prestigious trophy.

However, after being awarded a late penalty kick, the 23-year-old was immediately called into action and asked to convert from just 12 yards, and he did not disappoint.