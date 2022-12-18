(Video) Kylian Mbappe scores dramatic equaliser in World Cup final with stunning volley late on

Kylian Mbappe scored a sensational equaliser to completely flip the World Cup final on its head.

Mbappe opened France’s account late in the game from the penalty spot. The French forward was pretty quite throughout but gifted his country a lifeline by dispatching past Emi Martinez.

Just minutes later, Mbappe scored a sensational equaliser to flip the World Cup final on its head.

Pictures below from BBC Sport, Fox Soccer, and ITV Football.

WOW. WOW. WOW. KYLIAN MBAPPE EQUALISES FOR FRANCE IN THE WORLD CUP FINAL ???#ITVFootball | #FifaWorldCup pic.twitter.com/c1dOZhScpx — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 18, 2022

TIE GAME! France storms back with back-to-back goals from Kylian Mbappé ?pic.twitter.com/Bcu7Ay8OBG — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 18, 2022

WHAT IS HAPPENING ? Two goals in two minutes for Kylian Mbappe!!!#BBCWorldCup #FifaWorldCup pic.twitter.com/aD5lvhlTN0 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 18, 2022

The game looked dead and buried for Argentina at half-time, but Mbappe was never going to let the final end without producing a bit of magic.