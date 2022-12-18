(Video) Lionel Messi fires Argentina into World Cup final lead vs France

Posted by

Who else?

Lionel Messi has given Argentina a huge World Cup final lead from the spot.

The South Americans have started the final the better of the two teams with Messi already pulling the strings.

However, one of the best moments of play came from winger Angel Di Maria, who dropped his shoulder and glided past Ousmane Dembele only to be brought down just inside Les Bleus’ box.

MORE: Chelsea have approach for Man United star rejected

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea star “disappointed” at lack of game time and could explore move in January
Declan Rice proves West Ham commitment amid intense transfer links
Man United prepared to make 25-year-old highest earner

The referee quickly pointed to the spot with VAR opting against suggesting an on-field review. Up stepped Messi, who of course, cooly dispatched.

Advantage Argentina.

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.