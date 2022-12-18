(Video) Lionel Messi fires Argentina into World Cup final lead vs France

Who else?

Lionel Messi has given Argentina a huge World Cup final lead from the spot.

The South Americans have started the final the better of the two teams with Messi already pulling the strings.

However, one of the best moments of play came from winger Angel Di Maria, who dropped his shoulder and glided past Ousmane Dembele only to be brought down just inside Les Bleus’ box.

The referee quickly pointed to the spot with VAR opting against suggesting an on-field review. Up stepped Messi, who of course, cooly dispatched.

Advantage Argentina.