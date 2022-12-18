(Video) Lionel Messi scores dramatic extra-time goal to put one hand on the World Cup trophy

Posted by

Lionel Messi scored a dramatic late extra-time goal to give Argentina the lead in the World Cup final.

As France took on Argentina in the World Cup final, a lot of the talk was surrounding Kylian Mbappe vs Messi. The PSG teammates went head-to-head looking to win the golden boot, player of the tournament, and World Cup trophy all in one.

Mbappe hit a late brace after Messi opened the scoring in the first half, but it was Messi who grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck in extra time, poking home a late goal to give Argentina the lead.

More Stories / Latest News
“Such an aggressive player” – Jermaine Jenas cynical over Spurs star’s defending
(Video) Kylian Mbappe scores dramatic equaliser in World Cup final with stunning volley late on
(Video) Kylian Mbappe pulls one back for France vs Argentina

However, Mbappe equalised with just a few minutes to go in extra time, cementing this game as one of the best World Cup finals you’re likely to see.

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.