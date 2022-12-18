(Video) Lionel Messi scores dramatic extra-time goal to put one hand on the World Cup trophy

Lionel Messi scored a dramatic late extra-time goal to give Argentina the lead in the World Cup final.

As France took on Argentina in the World Cup final, a lot of the talk was surrounding Kylian Mbappe vs Messi. The PSG teammates went head-to-head looking to win the golden boot, player of the tournament, and World Cup trophy all in one.

Mbappe hit a late brace after Messi opened the scoring in the first half, but it was Messi who grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck in extra time, poking home a late goal to give Argentina the lead.

When Argentina needed him most… MESSI DELIVERED ??? pic.twitter.com/b8Co65uel1 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

"He's just 5'7 but he rises above all others!" ? Lionel Messi bundles the ball over the line and may have just won the game for Argentina… ?? What a game this has been!! ?#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/74lgdWlWib — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 18, 2022

Look at what it means ? It's too much for Messi, too much for the fans. Tears everywhere. #BBCWorldCup #FifaWorldCup pic.twitter.com/bFe9kLdQZa — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 18, 2022

However, Mbappe equalised with just a few minutes to go in extra time, cementing this game as one of the best World Cup finals you’re likely to see.