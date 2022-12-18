Lionel Messi shared an emotional moment with Sergio Aguero after him and Argentina won the World Cup.

Messi lifted his first-ever World Cup at the age of 35. The win was the icing on the cake of what has been an unbelievable career, and he shared an emotional moment on the pitch with former Argentina player Aguero.

Aguero invaded the pitch as soon as Argentina won the trophy, and shared a beautiful moment with Messi who helped carry Argentina to World Cup victory.