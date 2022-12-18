(Video) Liverpool’s Konate ‘robbed’ of potentially sensational World Cup final assist

Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate, along with his French national teammates, missed out on the chance to lift the 2022 World Cup.

Suffering a 4-2 defeat on penalties against Argentina, Didier Deschamps’ Les Bleus came up agonisingly short.

However, despite netting a brilliant hat trick to keep his country in it, Kylian Mbappe almost saw teammate Randal Kolo Muani steal the world’s headlines.

The young forward found himself clear through on goal in extra time’s last minute and even though he unleashed a decent effort, the Frenchman’s strike was stopped by opposition goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

Had Kolo Muani had found the back of the net, Konate would have bagged a simply excellent assist.