(Video) Olivier Giroud launches water bottle in outrage after being substituted in first-half of World Cup final

Posted by

Olivier Giroud certainly wasn’t happy after being substituted in the first half of the World Cup final against Argentina. 

After a dismal first half, Didier Deschamps didn’t fancy waiting until half-time to make a change. The French manager substituted Giroud and Ousmane Dembele just before the break, and Giroud’s reaction says it all about how he felt about the decision.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea closest to securing young talent but Manchester United and Liverpool could make a move
Lionel Messi sets sensational record after scoring in the World Cup final
(Video) Di Maria finishes off sublime move to double Argentina’s lead vs France

Giroud has been impressive for France in this tournament, but Deschamps knew he had to make a change before things went from bad to worse.

More Stories Olivier Giroud

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.