Olivier Giroud certainly wasn’t happy after being substituted in the first half of the World Cup final against Argentina.

After a dismal first half, Didier Deschamps didn’t fancy waiting until half-time to make a change. The French manager substituted Giroud and Ousmane Dembele just before the break, and Giroud’s reaction says it all about how he felt about the decision.

Olivier Giroud went Romelu Lukaku on that water bottle

Giroud has been impressive for France in this tournament, but Deschamps knew he had to make a change before things went from bad to worse.