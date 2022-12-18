World Cup award winners announced as Argentinians swoop three out of four

The World Cup award winners have been announced after Argentina defeated France in the final.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina as they beat France on penalties. An Angel Di Maria goal doubled Argentina’s lead early on, before Kylian Mbappe scored a late brace to take the game to extra time.

The extra 30 minutes were tense, but Messi stepped up in extra time to fire Argentina into the lead, putting one hand on the World Cup trophy.

However, that wasn’t the end of the drama. A late penalty was awarded to France, with Mbappe dispatching his third of the game, taking the game to penalties.

Argentina came out on top, and that may have tilted the awards in their favour.

YOUR WORLD CUP WINNERS… ? MESSI – PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT

? MBAPPE – GOLDEN BOOT WINNER

? MARTINEZ – GOALKEEPER OF THE TOURNAMENT

? FERNANDEZ – YOUNG PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT pic.twitter.com/bnppHIlCyO — FTBL (@ftblofficial) December 18, 2022

Three Argentina players took home awards, with Mbappe securing the golden boot after his hattrick in the final.

Enzo Fernandez one the young player of the year award, after an impressive tournament, once he broke into the starting eleven.

It’s difficult to argue against Messi winning the player of the tournament after scoring some vital goals to guide Argentina to victory.

Emi Martinez’s heroics in penalty shootout alone make him a worthy winner of the golden glove award.