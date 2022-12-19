Agent opens door for Newcastle to sign 6ft 6in colossus

Pape Abou Cisse looks set to leave Olympiakos in 2023, with Newcastle United a possible destination.

The Senegal international impressed at the World Cup as he played a part in his side’s progression to the Round of 16. He is currently in the final 18 months of his current deal in Greece.

His fellow national team teammates Ismaila Sarr and Boulaye Dia are also rumoured to depart their respective clubs in January and are being monitored by Premier League sides.

The Sun reported that the Magpies had held talks with Cisse’s representatives last January. Eddie Howe may reignite his pursuit of the AFCON champion to help bolster his squad as they aim to continue their outstanding form this season.

Greek outlet Sportime also claimed that Everton have joined Newcastle in the race for Cisse. However, given the latter’s run of results and league placement, Cisse may opt for a move to St James’ Park over the Toffees.

Pastorello weighs in on Cisse’s future

Agent Federico Pastorello told Tuttomercatoweb: “He has played in a very important Africa Cup of Nations. He is a defender that I can imagine very well in Italy. We have had several situations, even a concrete offer from Torino which Olympiacos rejected last year.

“He has played in the World Cup. He has made his contribution and [his contract] is about to expire. If something doesn’t happen already in January, which I expect, surely he will leave in the summer. [Olympiakos’ demands] have dropped as his contract is about to expire.

“He is too good of a player not to have an opportunity in a top European league; such as Italy, Spain or England.”