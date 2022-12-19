Agent suggests Liverpool have already signed their very own version of Wayne Rooney

It looks like Liverpool have a potential superstar on their hands in 17-year-old Ben Doak, and the youngster has now been compared to a footballing great in Wayne Rooney.

The Premier League giants signed the youngster from Celtic this year and the forward put pen to paper on his first professional contract with the club last month.

Doak has come on tremendously since arriving on Merseyside and was rewarded for his efforts at youth level with an appearance in a Carabao Cup contest against Derby County and kept his place on the bench versus Southampton in the Premier League.

His agent Jackie McNamara, who works with the agency Consilium, has now compared the winger to an English great in Wayne Rooney and believes the 17-year-old can be a special talent in the sport.

Speaking to BBC Sport about the young Scottish star, the agent thinks Doak is the Scottish version of Wayne Rooney – and even said that to Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

“He’s a Scottish Rooney,” said McNamara. “That’s what I said to Ange at Celtic, I told him I’ve never seen anything like Ben,” he added.

That is a huge comparison for Doak’s agent to make as Manchester United’s all-time highest goalscorer has achieved a lot in the game.

The 17-year-old looks to be a special talent and is a player Liverpool fans are getting very excited about.