Agent suggests Liverpool have already signed their very own version of Wayne Rooney

Liverpool FC
Posted by

It looks like Liverpool have a potential superstar on their hands in 17-year-old Ben Doak, and the youngster has now been compared to a footballing great in Wayne Rooney.

The Premier League giants signed the youngster from Celtic this year and the forward put pen to paper on his first professional contract with the club last month.

Doak has come on tremendously since arriving on Merseyside and was rewarded for his efforts at youth level with an appearance in a Carabao Cup contest against Derby County and kept his place on the bench versus Southampton in the Premier League.

His agent Jackie McNamara, who works with the agency Consilium, has now compared the winger to an English great in Wayne Rooney and believes the 17-year-old can be a special talent in the sport.

Doak vs Derby

Speaking to BBC Sport about the young Scottish star, the agent thinks Doak is the Scottish version of Wayne Rooney – and even said that to Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

“He’s a Scottish Rooney,” said McNamara. “That’s what I said to Ange at Celtic, I told him I’ve never seen anything like Ben,” he added.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham have been given green light to sign 49-goal striker
“Diego is smiling” – Pele delivers touching message to Argentina and Messi from hospital in Brazil
Alan Shearer wants €100m World Cup finalist to join Newcastle United

That is a huge comparison for Doak’s agent to make as Manchester United’s all-time highest goalscorer has achieved a lot in the game.

The 17-year-old looks to be a special talent and is a player Liverpool fans are getting very excited about.

More Stories Ben Doak Wayne Rooney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.