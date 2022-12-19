Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol has provided some insight into the Sofyan Amrabat situation following plenty of recent transfer rumours linking him with Premier League clubs.

Solhekol seems to be expecting genuine interest in Amrabat soon, with the Morocco international just enjoying a tremendous run of performances at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Amrabat currently plays for Fiorentina, but he looks perfectly capable of stepping up to play for one of Europe’s biggest clubs, and it would be exciting to see what he could do in English football.

See below as Solhekol expects interest and possibly even concrete bids from Premier League clubs this January, though he doesn’t name any specific names…

?? “He’s an absolutely brilliant player. He was the stand out player in the Moroccan team. The transfer window is opening soon, I would not be surprised if there were some bids especially from Premier League clubs.”@SkyKaveh says he can see Sofyan Amrabat getting a transfer ? pic.twitter.com/Sn9IFtsuY3 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 19, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

Amrabat has been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham by Team Talk, and fans of these clubs will no doubt be hoping the 26-year-old can end up being a realistic target.

Liverpool could really do with freshening things up in midfield after a poor start to the season, while Spurs would also surely cement their status as serious top four challengers with a bit more quality and energy in the middle of the park.