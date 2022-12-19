Liverpool & Tottenham transfer target tipped to be subject of Premier League bids this January

Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol has provided some insight into the Sofyan Amrabat situation following plenty of recent transfer rumours linking him with Premier League clubs.

Solhekol seems to be expecting genuine interest in Amrabat soon, with the Morocco international just enjoying a tremendous run of performances at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Amrabat currently plays for Fiorentina, but he looks perfectly capable of stepping up to play for one of Europe’s biggest clubs, and it would be exciting to see what he could do in English football.

See below as Solhekol expects interest and possibly even concrete bids from Premier League clubs this January, though he doesn’t name any specific names…

Amrabat has been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham by Team Talk, and fans of these clubs will no doubt be hoping the 26-year-old can end up being a realistic target.

Liverpool could really do with freshening things up in midfield after a poor start to the season, while Spurs would also surely cement their status as serious top four challengers with a bit more quality and energy in the middle of the park.

