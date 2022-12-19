Arsenal in talks with star’s agent as he takes plenty of calls over potential transfer

Arsenal have reportedly been in talks with the agent of Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix over a potential transfer as there seems to be a busy race for his signature.

The Portugal international has endured a difficult time in Madrid, despite arriving at the club as an elite prospect a few years ago, and it surely now makes sense for him to try to revive his career elsewhere.

Arsenal are a little short up front right now after the injury to Gabriel Jesus, so the links with Felix perhaps make sense, though it seems his agent Jorge Mendes is taking plenty of calls from other big clubs as well, according to the print edition of Corriere dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also mentioned as being among those to get in touch with Mendes about a possible deal.

If that is the case, it sounds like it might be difficult for Arsenal to come out on top in this transfer battle, but perhaps they shouldn’t be written off.

The Gunners have already surprised people this season by going five points clear at the top of the Premier League, and a signing like Felix could help take them to the next level.