Exclusive: Arsenal set for fresh talks over new contracts for three star players

Arsenal are preparing for another round of contract talks with three star players in the coming weeks, according to Fabrizio Romano in his Daily Briefing, exclusively for CaughtOffside.

The Gunners look to be building a hugely promising young team, with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba among the most exciting prospects of the lot.

After a great start to the season for Mikel Arteta’s side, it would be another big boost if the club could get those players’ futures sorted.

Romano says he’s unsurprisingly had a lot of Arsenal fans asking him for the latest on Saka, Martinelli and Saliba and their new contracts, but it seems it’s still taking time for the north London giants to get these deals finalised.

More talks will be taking place soon, according to Romano, but until then it seems fans will need to be patient.

“Arsenal fans keep asking me for updates on contracts for their star players. My understanding is they will discuss again with Bukayo Saka’s agents in the next weeks and months, same for William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli,” Romano said.

“The plan is clear: they want to extend the contracts, but these things take time.”

Arsenal are five points clear at the top of the Premier League table as we prepare for the return of club football after the World Cup.