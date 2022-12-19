Chelsea identify talented 20-year-old as alternative to Josko Gvardiol transfer

Chelsea have reportedly identified Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie as an option in the transfer market as they look to strengthen at the back.

The Blues are supposedly eyeing the 20-year-old Ecuador international as an alternative to another top young talent in the form of Josko Gvardiol, according to Sky Sports.

Chelsea have been active in the transfer market under new owner Todd Boehly, and it seems they’re keen to keep on making changes to this squad by bringing in top young players.

It makes sense to prioritise defenders as well, with Thiago Silva surely not capable of playing at the very highest level for too much longer, while Kalidou Koulibaly hasn’t been too convincing since joining the club in the summer.

That surely means there’s plenty of room for young defensive talents like Gvardiol and Hincapie, so it will be interesting to see who CFC end up getting.

Gvardiol’s stock will have just risen considerably after a brilliant showing at the World Cup with Croatia, so Hincapie may end up being a more realistic alternative.