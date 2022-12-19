‘Come home baby’ – Rio Ferdinand tells Liverpool target to snub dream move to Anfield

Rio Ferdinand has admitted how much he would love to see Liverpool-linked Jude Bellingham come to Manchester United next summer.

The English youngster is one of the most sought-after players in the sport at present but many expect the Borussia Dortmund star to join Liverpool in the summer and that has been widely reported by outlets such as the Mirror.

The Reds have been big admirers of the 19-year-old for some time now and the midfielder was closest to both Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold when away with England during the World Cup – with many taking it as a hint regarding his next club.

However, the race is not over and Man United legend Rio Ferdinand would love to see the Dortmund star at Old Trafford next season.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said about the England international: “Bellingham – English, flying the flag abroad, he’s done his bit in Germany. Time to come home baby. Manchester United. Bring him there. Make that your home, Jude. Shift the culture and take the club back to the heights it should be at.”

Ferdinand will unlikely get his wish next summer, as Man United are believed to be out of the race for Bellingham according to the Express, as Anfield certainly seems like his next destination.