“Diego is smiling” – Pele delivers touching message to Argentina and Messi from hospital in Brazil

Argentina and Lionel Messi’s wait for the World Cup ended in Qatar on Sunday igniting joyous celebrations around the world and that was no different for some in Brazil as Pele congratulated the newly crowned champions.

The South American country waited 36 years for yesterday to arrive but the moment was more than just that, as the game’s greatest player Lionel Messi got his hands on the biggest prize of all and delivered the same joy to his country as Diego Maradona did in 1986.

The World Cup was the final jewel in Messi’s crown and that was acknowledged by the only man to win the gold trophy three times, Brazilian legend Pele.

According to the Evening Standard, the 82-year-old has been unwell throughout the tournament with a respiratory infection and wrote a touching letter to Argentina after the final from his hospital bed.

Pele’s message to Lionel Messi and Argentina

Following the thrilling final, Pele took to his Instagram account to write a lovely post to Messi, Argentina and the rest of the world.

The Brazil legend said via the Evening Standard: “Today, football continues to tell its story, as always, in an exciting way.

“Messi winning his first World Cup, as his career deserved. My dear friend Mbappe, scoring four goals in the final. What a gift it was to watch this show for the future of our sport and I could not fail to congratulate Morocco for the incredible campaign. It’s great to see Africa shine.”

Pele signed the message off with a nod to the sky as every football fan was thinking about the great Diego Maradona on Sunday, the former footballer stated: “Congratulations to Argentina! Certainly, Diego is smiling now.”