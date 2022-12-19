Manchester United will need to trigger €75million release clause to complete transfer

Manchester United will reportedly need to pay Diogo Costa’s release clause in full if they are to sign him from Porto.

The Portuguese press seem to be playing down any talk of Man Utd’s move to sign Costa being at an advanced stage, suggesting instead that a big bid of €75million will be required next summer, and that other clubs could also be in the race for his signature.

That’s according to the print edition of Correio da Manha, as translated by Sport Witness, who suggest much of the speculation involving Costa and United has come from the British press so far.

Diogo Costa to Manchester United?
The Red Devils could surely do well to make Costa their priority to replace David de Gea as their number one, with the 23-year-old Portugal international looking like a shot-stopper with enormous potential.

It won’t be easy to replace a club legend like De Gea, but Costa looks like he could also be set for a great career at the highest level.

