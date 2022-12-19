Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has addressed the links with Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez.

Jacque Talbot reported that Fernandez has been linked with both Newcastle and Liverpool, however, a winter transfer would be “virtually impossible” to oversee.

Hear from Portugal that a January move for Enzo Fernandez, the World Cup winner recently linked to Liverpool and Newcastle, would be virtually impossible to do. It’ll be summer transfer – he’ll remain Benfica for the remainder of the season. — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) December 19, 2022

The 21-year-old has lit up the biggest stage whilst representing Argentina at the World Cup and was awarded Young Player of the Tournament by FIFA shortly after being crowned a world champion.

Speculation has circulated regarding Jurgen Klopp’s strong interest in the midfielder, but Liverpool are also prioritising the transfer of Jude Bellingham next summer and deals for both seem unlikely given their expected price tags.

Fernandez may also warm to the idea of a move to St James’ Park given their recent form and financial backing. The Magpies sit third in the Premier League, above the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, and their owners can certainly offer the youngster a lucrative contract offer.

Howe’s comments on World Cup star

Howe told Craig Hope: “I’m aware of him and I know him, but I think the transfer fee might be quite lumpy.”

He then responded to Alan Shearer’s comments on the Argentine, adding: “I apologise to Alan, I was on the other channel!”