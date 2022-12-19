Video: Emiliano Martinez trolls Kylian Mbappe in Argentina dressing room celebrations

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez ended up being one of the heroes of the World Cup for Argentina, and he enjoyed his moment in the dressing room celebrations afterwards.

Watch the video clip below as the eccentric ‘keeper takes a moment to urge everyone to pause and have a very brief moment of silence for Kylian Mbappe, who was on the losing side for France yesterday…

Martinez made a crucial save towards the end of extra time and another in the penalty shoot-out, and his big personality has clearly been vital to the team spirit in the Argentina camp.

Still, Mbappe might not be too happy to see these antics here, especially if his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Lionel Messi was also involved.

