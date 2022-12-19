With the return of club football kicking off this week, speculation continues to grow regarding Liverpool’s January transfer plans.

Enzo Fernandez has been linked with the club for several weeks, though his price may have increased given his performances on the biggest stage in football – at the World Cup. He was awarded Young Player of the Tournament shortly after being crowned a world champion last night and played a key role in the Argentines’ journey to lifting the prestigious trophy.

Reports circulated last week suggesting that a deal was already in place between Benfica and the Merseyside team. Diario La Capital stated that the English side “already has an agreement in principle with the Portuguese club to incorporate the young Argentina midfielder from June 2023.”

Sources from both sides have since dismissed the claims, however, there is evident interest coming from Liverpool given the links.

Fernandez would bolster Liverpool’s midfield

The 21-year-old would be an exciting addition to Liverpool’s current lacklustre midfield, which is in dire need of reinforcements. The club have a strong relationship with Benfica and secured the signing of Darwin Nunez last summer despite other competition for the forward.