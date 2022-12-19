Enzo Fernandez transfer latest as Liverpool and FSG make January plan

Liverpool FC
Posted by

With the return of club football kicking off this week, speculation continues to grow regarding Liverpool’s January transfer plans. 

Enzo Fernandez has been linked with the club for several weeks, though his price may have increased given his performances on the biggest stage in football – at the World Cup. He was awarded Young Player of the Tournament shortly after being crowned a world champion last night and played a key role in the Argentines’ journey to lifting the prestigious trophy.

Reports circulated last week suggesting that a deal was already in place between Benfica and the Merseyside team. Diario La Capital stated that the English side “already has an agreement in principle with the Portuguese club to incorporate the young Argentina midfielder from June 2023.”

Sources from both sides have since dismissed the claims, however, there is evident interest coming from Liverpool given the links.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds United warned 21-year-old could leave for Tottenham
Radrizzani has messaged Victor Orta about enquiring about Morocco star
Inter Milan open to selling attacker for only £17million

Fernandez would bolster Liverpool’s midfield

The 21-year-old would be an exciting addition to Liverpool’s current lacklustre midfield, which is in dire need of reinforcements. The club have a strong relationship with Benfica and secured the signing of Darwin Nunez last summer despite other competition for the forward.

More Stories Benfica Enzo Fernandez Jurgen Klopp Liverpool

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.