Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names his top three players from the 2022 World Cup

Fabrizio Romano has named his top three players of the 2022 World Cup, with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Luka Modric ranked as the best, in that order.

It was a superb tournament in Qatar, with Argentina eventually winning a thrilling final yesterday on penalties after a 3-3 draw, with Messi and Mbappe both lighting up the game with five goals between them.

Modric is also clearly deserving of great praise as the 37-year-old inspired Croatia to a third place finish, with Romano praising his quality and leadership.

Writing in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing today, the reporter said: “Well, it’s finally over, and here’s my pick for the three stand-out players of the tournament:

Lionel Messi – A World Cup winner at last, two goals in the final. A fitting triumph for an unbelievable career. Kylian Mbappe – The World Cup Golden Boot winner, and electrifying to watch again in Qatar. So unlucky to be on the losing side after a hat-trick in the final. Luka Modric – Simply class, a legend of the game, a leader for his country. Two terrific World Cups in 2018 and 2022.”

It was certainly a World Cup to remember, with Messi finally getting his hands on the famous trophy that had eluded him for so long.

Mbappe, meanwhile, must be a whirlwind of emotions right now after scoring a stunning hat-trick in the final, something only done once previously, only to finish on the losing side.