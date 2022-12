Leeds United was said to be interested in signing Inter Milan attacker Joaquin Correa. Now, Italian newspaper CMW claims Inter are willing to sell the Argentina star for bargain £17m fee.

The 28-year-old Correa moved to Inter Milan from Lazio in the summer of 2021; the deal was initially temporary before becoming permanent the following summer. In 117 games for the Serie A team, he scored 30 goals and assisted on 48 more goals.