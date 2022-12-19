John Terry’s hilarious on-air comment seeing Sergio Aguero in Argentina kit during celebrations

Argentina were crowned champions of the world for a third time on Sunday and John Terry couldn’t help but notice Sergio Aguero during the team’s celebrations after the match. 

The Man City legend had his career, unfortunately, cut short last year due to a heart issue and would certainly have been part of the Argentina squad for the World Cup had he been allowed to continue to play football.

As a result, the Argentina squad decided to make him part of their set-up in Qatar, along with other players who missed out due to injury.

That created a strong team environment in the Argentina camp, leading to some joyous scenes during the celebrations, but John Terry noticed something during those celebrations after Sunday’s final.

Sergio Aguero lifting the World Cup

The former Chelsea and England star made light of the fact Aguero emulated his famous antics by dressing in an Argentina shirt following his country’s World Cup triumph.

Terry jokingly said on BeIN Sports via the Mirror: “Aguero has gone for the full John Terry there, hasn’t he? I did it first.”

This relates to a defining image of Terry’s career as the former defender put on a full kit to go and celebrate Chelsea’s Champions League victory back in 2012, despite not playing in the match due to being sent off in the semi-final against Barcelona.

Aguero only put on a jersey so it was not as bad as Terry, but either way, both had the right to celebrate their special nights in whatever fashion they wished.

